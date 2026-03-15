Kate Hudson Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Kate Hudson's looks over the years are ALMOST FAMOUS!

Here is a 21-year-old version of the young Hollywood starlet at the premiere of "Almost Famous" back in 2001 (left). Playing "Penny Lane" was totes her breakout role ... and propelled her to big movies like "How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days" and "Raising Helen."

And, more than two decades later, the 46-year-old hot mama still turns heads ... most recently at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards earlier this month (right).

Kate is up for her first Oscar since her 2001 nomination for "Almost Famous!" Will her performance in "Song Sung Blue" be enough to snag it 🏆?!