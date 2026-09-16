Michael Jackson Estate Fighting Daughter Paris' Demand for $1 Million in Legal Fees

$1 Million in Legal Fees Is Way Too Much

Michael Jackson's estate is responding to Paris Jackson's request for over $1 million in legal fees ... and they think she won't stop 'til she gets too much!

The executor of Michael's estate, John Branca, filed legal docs objecting to Paris' request Monday ... claiming her ask for the estate to fork over $1,165,481.90 in legal bills just isn't reasonable.

As we've reported ... Paris disputed $625,000 in bonuses paid to attorneys of her late father's estate back in 2018 ... and the court sided with her in April of this year, ordering the money to be returned to the estate.

Because Paris was able to secure the dough for the benefit of the estate, the judge ruled the estate had to pay her "reasonable" legal fees in securing the benefit ... and Paris requested a whopping $1.16 million.

Now, the estate is arguing these fees are way too high, insisting she is trying to collect fees for unrelated legal battles in the case and claiming she is exaggerating how much she actually saved the estate, noting that some of the money she's counting was actually voluntarily returned to the estate.

The bottom line ... Branca is fine with Paris getting paid, just for the fights he says she won and for the benefits she actually got for the estate's beneficiaries.