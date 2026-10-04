LeBron James Commutes Back to NYC Via Helicopter After Philly Scrimmage

Play video content Video: LeBron James Flies Back to NYC After First 76ers Scrimmage TheImageDirect.com

LeBron James is proving his helicopter commute from Philadelphia to NYC is a breeze ... after the 76ers superstar wrapped up a major first milestone with his new team.

LeBron -- who is splitting time between NYC and Philly -- had just finished his first scrimmage with the 76ers on Saturday ... before taking the roughly 45-minute commute to New York.

The scrimmage, held in front of 10,000 fans at a sold-out Xfinity Mobile Arena, was a success, according to LBJ.

King James said ... "To be able to take what we've done on the practice floor, bring it to a game floor situation around our fans ... it was a great first step in the direction we're trying to go."

We reported earlier ... after much anticipation, LeBron decided to take his talents to the City of Brotherly Love in July.