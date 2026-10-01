Steve Aoki Pulls Super Rare Shohei Ohtani Card Worth $40K

Talk about a mic drop moment ... Steve Aoki was ecstatic after he landed a super rare Shohei Ohtani rookie card, the greatest pull of his card collecting life!

The world-famous DJ -- who rediscovered his love for cards during the pandemic -- was breaking boxes with Matcrackz for the first ep of HardScope's new collectibles show, UNPACKED, when he pulled the '18 Bowman Chrome Shohei Ohtani rookie refractor.

In mint condition, the Green card -- one of only 99 that were ever produced -- is worth around $40,000.

Aoki was over the moon the second he saw the card, yelling, "This is like probably one of the greatest pulls of my life! Like, I'll never forget this experience!"

Now, it's nowhere near the most valuable card that Steve owns. He has an autographed Tom Brady card that he dropped $770k on.

Aoki also has a "triple autograph" basketball card featuring the John Hancock's of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant. That's worth about a quarter million.

How Steve Aoki built his ultimate sports card collection and a community https://t.co/oH5QLii1a0 @TheAthleticMLB

The difference is he didn't find those himself -- as he did with the Dodgers superstars card, and that's what makes it special.