Larry Nassar Removed from Michigan Sex Offender List

Michigan just wiped 20,000 convicted sex offenders off its sex offender registry ... and Larry Nassar was one of them.

Here's what happened ... Michigan's Supreme Court recently ruled that amendments issued in 2021 to the Sex Offender Registration Act can't be used to retroactively require registration due to older incidents ... and as a result, the Michigan State Police scrubbed 20K sex offenders whose crimes happened before July 1, 2011.

That means Nassar's been scrubbed from the registry ... and a search for his name yields no results.

The Eaton County prosecutor's office wrote on social media ... "The Michigan Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate SORA requirements for these offenders is deeply concerning."

As you know, Nassar was the team doctor for the U.S. women's gymnastics team from 1996 to 2014 and the team physician at Michigan State University until 2016 ... where he used his position to sexually assault hundreds of athletes.

According to CBS News, the prosecutor's office said ... "His conduct occurred before 2011 despite his convictions coming after."

The Prosecuting Attorney's Office wrote on social media that the court had another choice that would have allowed offenders to remain registered, but says the court decided to "toss the scalpel aside and use a chainsaw."