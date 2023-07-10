Larry Nassar Reportedly Stabbed Multiple Times In Prison Altercation

Larry Nassar was reportedly stabbed multiple times while in prison over the weekend ... after he was involved in an altercation with another inmate.

The attack, according to the Associated Press, happened inside Florida's United States Penitentiary Coleman on Sunday.

The outlet reports the 59-year-old disgraced sports doc suffered wounds to his back and his chest ... though as of Monday, he was in stable condition. No further details surrounding the incident were released.

We've reached out to United States Penitentiary officials for comment, but so far, no word back yet.

Nassar is currently serving decades behind bars ... after hundreds of female gymnasts -- including former Team USA stars Aly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber -- testified that he sexually abused them.

Nassar has been involved in at least one conflict with a fellow inmate before ... back in 2018, his attorney said he was assaulted just hours after he was released into general population at the United States Penitentiary in Tucson, AZ.

The incident actually led to his transfer to United States Penitentiary Coleman.

Story developing ...