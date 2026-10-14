The only regret Knicks fans may have is that Jalen Brunson didn't pick a higher jersey number ... 'cause a NYC hotspot is hooking diners up with an 11% discount in honor of the team's captain!

Of course, JB rocks #11.

Sei Less, a midtown Manhattan Asian-fusion spot popular with NYK players and fans, is offering guests a sweet deal for the first month of the season ... wear Knicks gear the night of a game (home or away) and get 11% off the bill.

The restaurant's already super busy, so why run the promotion?

Play video content Video: Knicks Fans Get Sweet Jalen Brunson-Inspired Discount At NYC Hotspot Sei Less TMZSports.com

"It's only right as a diehard Knicks fan that we give back for all the pain and suffering over the last 53 years," Sei Less owner Dara Mirjahangiry told us.

"We're four blocks from Madison Square Garden, our proximity, we're the hotspot for Knicks fans before and after games, and we take care of a lot of the current and former players. So it's just a small give back we could do for all the fans in the area."

Anyone who's chowed down at the restaurant on game day knows it's no shock to see past Knicks greats eating ... including Carmelo Anthony, Amar'e Stoudemire, Marcus Camby, J.R. Smith, and Latrell Sprewell, who have all been to Sei Less.

Current players like Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Jose Alvarado and Mikal Bridges are also known to frequent the restaurant.

The Knicks open the season October 20 at The Garden vs. LeBron James and the 76ers -- the night the promo begins.