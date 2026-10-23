... But It May Not Be Smart

Play video content Video: 3x NBA Champ Devean George Has No Issue W/ Yaxel Lendeborg Trash Talking Luka TMZSports.com

Devean George likes Yaxel Lendeborg's fighting spirit ... even if the 3x NBA champion thinks it could potentially backfire on the hardwood!

TMZ Sports ran into George at LAX on Friday and asked him about the Warriors lottery picks comments after his FIRST NBA GAME ... where Lendeborg slammed the league MVP for lobbying for foul calls.

"You may wake up a sleeping giant, but I like to compete. You shouldn't just bow down. Just be careful what you ask for. If you're out there talking, you might be embarrassed," George, who started his career with the Lakers and finished it with the Warriors.

If you missed it, the 24-year-old rookie from Golden State said he "lost all respect" for Doncic, calling him a "free-throw merchant" after his team's blowout loss to Los Angeles.

For what it's worth, Yaxel did a solid defensive job on Luka ... though as a team they didn't -- he dropped 28 points, in addition to grabbing 8 rebounds and dishing out 7 assists.

George also broke down the dynamic between opposing players ... which basically allows certain guys to talk, while others gotta keep their mouths shut.

"Me as a role player, I can't talk, cause I can't go at the guy I gotta guard," Devean said, explaining his job was to defend, not talk, and back it up with buckets.

"If you got the green light to shoot, then go at him!"

DG also weighed in on Lake Show Center Walker Kessler ... who went for 26 and 8 in his first game with the Lakers, eliciting huge praise from Shaq, who called him the "best big man in the NBA."

George played with O'Neal for five seasons and won 3 straight chips with him ... but does he agree when it comes to "Milk Chamberlain"??