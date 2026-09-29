Suspect Throws Cash Out of Truck During Police Chase in Wild Video

Play video content Video: Man Throws Money Out of His Truck During Police Chase Pearland Police Department

A suspect from Florida made it rain in Texas ... throwing stacks of cash out of a car window in the middle of a police pursuit ... and it's all on video.

Dashcam video from the Pearland Police Department -- located just south of Houston -- captured it all ... two cop cars are chasing a GMC Sierra when suddenly, stacks of the Federal Reserve's finest start flying.

The driver doesn't slow down as the bills flutter to the ground ... covering the street.

According to Local 12 news ... officers say they were called to a bank after masked men were seen pulling large quantities of cash out of an ATM with multiple debit cards.

Cops say the pair drove off in the truck, but officers tracked them to a local business park. The passenger jumped out and tried to walk away ... while the driver took off. Cops say he later threw $6,000 out the window.

Two men, who are both from Florida, were ultimately arrested. Tarvares Givens -- the passenger who cops say got out before the chase began -- has been charged with failure to identify.

The alleged driver, Levon Steven Jr., has been charged with evading arrest and tampering with evidence.