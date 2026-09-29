Driver Crashes Through Grocery Store During Apparent Bathroom Emergency in Texas

My Bladder is NOT Bigger in Texas!!!

A motorist in Texas just couldn't hold it anymore, apparently ... allegedly using his car as a battering ram because nature called and the bathroom was locked.

The Rosenberg Police Department -- which operates in a suburb southwest of Houston -- detailed the shocking incident ... claiming a 60-year-old man intentionally drove his car through the pharmacy-side entrance of a Kroger.

Cops say he "intentionally accelerated" through the entrance ... because he allegedly "needed to use the restroom and was upset the doors were locked."

Pics captured the aftermath of the crash ... showing a Chevrolet Equinox parked in the middle of the store, right up against the Halloween candy stand. Shattered glass litters the crash scene, and it looks like the doors are off their hinges.

According to FOX, officers arrested the driver and charged him with criminal mischief.