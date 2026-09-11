Boxer Fernando Vargas Jr. Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

Renowned boxer Fernando Vargas Jr. was arrested on suspicion of DUI ... and the alleged incident apparently went down inside a parking garage at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Authorities paint a picture that sounds right out of the theme park's new "Fast & Furious" ride ... Fernando Jr. was allegedly involved in a three-vehicle crash Thursday night inside the theme park's parking structure.

Play video content Video: Fernando Vargas Jr Posts Video Hours Before DUI Arrest @fernandovargas_jr

Fernando posted a video on social media a few hours before the arrest ... and he's shirtless in a car, sitting next to a woman who appears to be riding shotgun as they listen to music and flex for Instagram.

Thankfully, there were no injuries in the crash ... but the California Highway Patrol will present the case to county prosecutors to consider charges ... according to NBC4.

Fernando Jr. takes after his dad ... Fernando Vargas, who made a name for himself by becoming a light middleweight world boxing champ ... twice!