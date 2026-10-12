'Pretty Little Liars' Keegan Allen Shares More Bloody Photos of Scary Gunpoint Robbery

Keegan Allen is giving an update on last week's scary gunpoint robbery in Los Angeles, saying he's feeling better after being brutally assaulted by 2 alleged thieves.

On Sunday, the "Pretty Little Liars" actor uploaded a pair of photos to Instagram, with one showing his bloody neck, shirt and cross chain. The other shows Keegan lying on a hospital bed with a cold pack on his leg and blood on his shoes.

In the caption, Allen wrote, “Thank you all for such kind and caring messages. I’m on the mend.” He added that he's “really grateful" to God, law enforcement, his friends and the hospital's medical staff for their support.

As we first reported ... Allen was accosted last Thursday night by two men wearing all black on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood.

Police say one of the suspects pointed a gun at Allen while the other brandished a knife, and the two demanded the actor's jewelry.

Play video content Video: Keegan Allen Left Bloodied After Terrifying Gunpoint Robbery

Cops say the gunman then pistol-whipped Allen and stole his watch before fleeing in a vehicle with his cohort.

Allen was treated at the scene by paramedics for a head laceration and then released. The suspects are still at large.

Since then, Allen has been documenting the terrifying incident on Instagram, posting photos of his injuries while warning that West Hollywood is no longer safe.