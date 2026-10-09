'Pretty Little Liars' Star Keegan Allen Robbed at Gunpoint, Shows Bloody Face

Actor Keegan Allen ran into double trouble on the gritty streets of Los Angeles Thursday when two armed thieves allegedly stole his watch and pistol-whipped him before making their getaway ... TMZ has learned.

A rep for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office tells TMZ ... the horrifying incident went down Thursday night on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, where Allen was approached by two men wearing all black clothes.

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Cops tell us one suspect shoved a handgun in Allen’s face while the other brandished a knife as the two demanded Allen fork over his watch and bracelet. The gunman then allegedly struck Allen in the face with the pistol and snatched his watch before fleeing with his accomplice in an unknown vehicle.

We're told paramedics were called to the scene, and Keegan was treated for a head laceration, but was not transported to a hospital.

The "Pretty Little Liars" star later shared an Instagram video describing the attack outside Laurel Supply. Keegan said the masked men threatened to kill him, and he believes his life was spared.

Keegan also said West Hollywood no longer feels safe. In the video, blood can be seen dripping down his face and onto his clothes as he describes the terrifying encounter.

In the video, blood can be seen dripping down Keegan's face and onto his clothes as he describes the terrifying encounter. He also shared surveillance footage appearing to show the masked suspects outside the luxury grocery store.