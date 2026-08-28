DeenTheGreat Avoids Prison Time Over Yacht Fight With Girl

DeenTheGreat got a great deal from prosecutors in his felony robbery case ... and if things go well, he won't see a day behind bars and could be back on a yacht in no time ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, DeenTheGreat -- real name Nurideen Shabazz --agreed to enter a diversion program that will require him to complete classes and other requirements. In exchange, the case will be taken off the docket, and if he meets all the conditions of the program and keeps his nose clean, he won't do any jail time.

Play video content Video: Streamer DeenTheGreat Kicks Girl Off Yacht Kick/DeenTheGreat

The charges stemmed from an incident on May 27 in Miami while DeenTheGreat and friends were partying on a yacht. A woman claimed she got into a verbal fight with DeenTheGreat, which led to him kicking her off the boat.

She claimed DeenTheGreat became upset after he saw other guys trying to flirt with her. The woman said the influencer grabbed her arm and tried to stop her from recording the fight. The alleged victim claimed DeenTheGreat left a minor scratch on her.

Cops say security footage showed the streamer putting his hands on the woman "multiple times" and attempting to grab her phone.

Per the report, DeenTheGreat denied the claims when talking to police. He was facing 15 years in prison if he was convicted.