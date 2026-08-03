'Real Housewives of Miami' Star Stephanie Shojaee Says Her French Villa Was 'Robbed'

"The Real Housewives of Miami" star Stephanie Shojaee had a real issue in France ... because she says masked intruders broke into her villa and ransacked the place.

Stephanie hopped on Instagram over the weekend, claiming the villa she was renting in Southern France was the setting for a home burglary.

In one of several IG posts about the incident, Stephanie wrote, “Cannes and St Tropez are great.. until it’s your turn to get ROBBED 😭😫.”

She accompanied her message with a screenshot of security footage showing a person dressed in black lurking outside the villa.

Stephanie also seemed to indicate she thought this might have been an inside job.

She said the suspect or suspects stole a bunch of her belongings ... explaining that they “came into my room and went shopping in my closet,” according to US Weekly.

The outlet also reported the perps swiped merch from her real estate company, Shoma Group.