'Real Housewives of Miami' on Pause After Season 7

"The Real Housewives of Miami" just hit the brakes HARD ... production on the series has been placed on pause, and its future is anything but locked in ... TMZ has learned.

Sources connected to the series tell us production is not moving forward right now, and there are no concrete plans for a new season. Still, the show hasn't been officially canceled ... leaving the door open for a possible comeback.

We're told Bravo is currently taking a hard look at the franchise, with discussions underway about a potential cast shakeup or full reboot to refresh the series. So far, no timeline has been set for when or if "RHOM" will return ...

The uncertainty isn't exactly new for the series. The show debuted in 2011 as the seventh entry in the 'Real Housewives' franchise.