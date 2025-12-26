'Real Housewives of Miami' Star Todd Nepola Dismisses Defamation Lawsuit Against Bravo

Todd Nepola's no longer interested in suing Bravo and NBC for defamation ... dismissing his lawsuit earlier this week.

The "Real Housewives of Miami" star filed a short document with the court voluntarily dismissing his action against the major corporations ... dismissing the lawsuit with prejudice, so he can't bring it again.

The document does not provide a reason for the dismissal.

We broke the story ... Todd filed the lawsuit in October accusing the network of lying about his finances to juice up storylines surrounding his wife, Alexia Nepola, during season 6 and 7 of 'RHOM.'

The lawsuit specifically referred to multiple eps in which Adriana de Moura supposedly spread false claims about his businesses tanking and suggesting he might have to downgrade his apartment as well.