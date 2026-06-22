'RHOM' Lisa Hochstein Has Felony Charge Dropped After Allegedly Spying On Ex Husband

"The Real Housewives of Miami" star Lisa Hochstein is no longer being criminally prosecuted for allegedly spying on her ex-husband Dr. Lenny Hochstein during their nasty divorce.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, a counselor for Miami-Dade County's Advocate Program -- a pretrial diversion program -- informed prosecutors Lisa completed all requirements of the program she entered in connection with her felony communications interception charge.

The filing states Lisa was referred to the program on May 15 and has now satisfied all program requirements. The counselor specifically requested the case be dismissed following her successful completion of the program.

The state announced in open court Monday the charges are dropped as a result of them completing the program.

Lisa tells TMZ ... "I'm relieved that charges have been dropped. What makes this particularly difficult is that this is from more than three years ago, police at the time declined it, and Lenny continued to hire people to pursue it, at the expense of our children."

As TMZ previously reported, Lisa and her then-boyfriend, Jody Glidden were charged in April with one felony count of interception of wire, oral, or electronic communications. Prosecutors alleged she illegally intercepted communications involving 60-year-old Lenny during their bitter divorce battle.

The case stemmed from allegations they used a listening device to keep tabs on Lenny. Jody was charged as well. Lisa's attorneys pushed back on the allegations at the time, arguing the dispute belonged in civil court rather than criminal court.

Now, barring any unexpected developments, it appears one of the nastiest legal chapters to emerge from Lisa and Lenny's ugly split is coming to an end.