'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Held in Jail 6 Hours Despite Immediate Release Order

Lisa Hochstein allegedly spent nearly 6 hours sitting alone in a jail cell with no food after turning herself in to Miami authorities ... this after a judge ordered officials to process and promptly release her ... TMZ has learned.

According to a court order, obtained by TMZ ... "The Real Housewives of Miami" star was to be booked and released on her own recognizance "without undue delay" ... and the judge specifically directed she not be required to appear before a court prior to her release.

Sources familiar with the situation tell us Lisa turned herself in around 9:45 AM Wednesday, was booked at approximately 11 AM, and wasn't released until about 5 PM. The jail confirms she was booked around 11:45 AM and released just before 5 PM. We're told, during that time, she remained in a cold jail cell without food.

Our sources say the surrender had been arranged in advance, with plans in place for her to be guided through the booking process before release.

Lisa delivered one of the most flawless booking photos we've seen in a while ... fully camera-ready with hair, makeup, and brows on point ... all as she faces a felony charge accusing her of unlawfully intercepting communications involving her ex-husband, Lenny Hochstein.

The charge appears to be tied to a 2023 incident after Lenny claimed Lisa placed a listening device under his car to monitor conversations. The former couple's split has been highly contentious since Lenny filed for divorce in 2022 after more than a decade of marriage.