'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Takes Flawless Mug Shot After Felony Spy Charge

Mug shot -- but make it fashion! Lisa Hochstein gave herself up to authorities and turned in the most gorgeous mug shot we've seen lately on Wednesday ... and we got the pic.

Just look at this picture ... even the lighting somehow looks expertly done as "The Real Housewives of Miami" star absolutely stunned with hair, makeup, and eyebrows looking flawless.

As we reported ... Lisa's surrender is tied to a felony charge accusing her of secretly spying on her ex-husband, Lenny Hochstein.

According to docs obtained by TMZ, prosecutors allege Lisa “unlawfully and intentionally” intercepted -- or tried to intercept -- wire, oral, or electronic communications involving Lenny and others he spoke with.