'Baby Jessica' Arrested in Texas, Charged With Assault

Jessica McClure Morales -- who shot to fame as "Baby Jessica" way back in 1987 after being rescued from a deep well when she was 18 months old -- was arrested in Texas following an alleged domestic disturbance ... and she's facing a criminal charge.

Jessica, who is now 40 years old, was taken into police custody Saturday night after an alleged incident at her Midland County home ... and she's charged with assault causing bodily injury involving family violence ... TMZ has confirmed.

It's unclear what the alleged domestic disturbance involved ... but the Midland County Sheriff's Office responded to Jessica's home around 10 PM Saturday and made an arrest.

She posed for a mug shot at Midland County Jail and was released from custody after posting bond.

Jessica infamously fell into an 8-inch-wide well at her aunt's Midland home in 1987 when she was just 18 months old ... she became trapped 22 feet underground, and it took 58 hours for her to be rescued ... with media outlets across the world covering the story and broadcasting her rescue live.