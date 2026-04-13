King Harris Arrested for Drug Possession While Wearing Pokémon Onesie, See Pics

The cops were playing real-life "Pokémon Go" with King Harris this weekend, it seems ... he was arrested during a traffic stop in Georgia -- while wearing a Pikachu onesie.

A rep for the Gwinnett County Police Department tells TMZ ... cops clocked King doing 60 in a 45 around 1 AM Sunday and pulled him over. The cops say they noticed a firearm near the rapper and ordered him out of the car, but he refused ... so the officer arrested him. They also tell us an officer spotted a vape pen with 10 milligrams of THC inside.

According to docs obtained by TMZ ... T.I. and Tiny's son were booked on a felony charge for possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor charge of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, and hit with two traffic citations for a seatbelt violation and speeding.

King documented his legal trouble on his Instagram stories, sharing a selfie in the Pikachu suit after getting pulled over.

The rapper also apparently posted a pic of his arrest and was cracking jokes about his anime outfit.

He wrote ... "Welp guess you can say they caught da Pikachu wit a master ball."

King shared another selfie -- this time sans the Pikachu costume -- of himself flipping off the camera.

And he had a NSFW message for the cops ... writing "F*** dat police" and saying he was going to have sex with the officer's wife.

This isn't the first time King has had trouble with the law ... he was also arrested back in 2024 after he allegedly nearly hit a cop car while leaving a gas station. When the officer pulled King over -- he said he smelled weed in the car -- and learned King had a warrant out from Pickens County for failure to appear in court.