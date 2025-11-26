T.I. & Grand Hustle, Harris Families Host 20th Turkey Drive in Atlanta

Play video content Harris Community Works

T.I. knows his way around a charitable event -- no different than a concert stage -- and just completed his 20th annual turkey drive in his Atlanta hometown!!!

On Wednesday, just a few hours before Thanksgiving, T.I. and Mayor Andre Dickens passed out meals to over 1,000 families and senior citizens outside the Jackson Memorial Baptist Church in Bankhead.

The gang was all there ... Tip's sons, Buddy Red, Domani, and King Harris ... who pulled double duty in giving back and performing for the crowd.

ATL's very own Young Dro and Grand Hustle rapper T.O. Green (who also performed) were also in attendance, as were various city and community leaders and local radio stations.

T.I.'s Harris Community Works foundation, a subsidiary of his non-profit Us Or Else, held the event alongside CoolKids.org, a nonprofit that pushes financial literacy at the earliest ages possible!!!

T.I. went into the 20th turkey drive with the perfect soundtrack for the season ... his 2024 single “Thank God” with Kirk Franklin, Dro, and Sunday Service recently hit a stride, peaking in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Gospel Radio chart.

He'll also be ushering in the new year with a 2026 Grammy nom for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song thanks to his feature on Lecrae's “Headphones” track, with Killer Mike.

