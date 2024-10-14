T.I. Scolds Member of Entourage Laughing at Young Dro Drug Addiction Story

T.I. and Young Dro had to boss up against a guy in their own camp -- after Dro's testimony of battling drug addiction became the butt of all jokes!!!

The Hustle Gang rappers were recently in NYC on "The Breakfast Club" to discuss their musical future and recent $71 million OMG Girlz lawsuit win ... where Dro admitted he overdosed on drugs a few years back ... forcing him to check himself into rehab in order to save his life.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Their homie, comedian K-Dubb, in the background kept cracking jokes after telling the hosts the "Rubberband Banks" rapper OD'ed from a "bad pill."

Dro admitted to the faulty fent, but K-Dubb couldn't pump his comedic brakes ... and his laughs caused a domino effect on Charlamagne, DJ Envy and Loren LoRosa, derailing the interview.

Dro threatened to slap K-Dubb, who immediately cut the laughing act and told Dro what he WON'T gon do ... and T.I. had to step in and restore the law and order before things flew off the handle!!!

Thankfully, the moment didn't boil over past that minor speed bump, and the HC crew were all smiles going forward.

Play video content BACKGRID

We spoke to T.I. following the interview and he told us his touring days are over, but he has all the time in the world to tackle film projects. He's got millions in the bank ... and is still good in Bankhead.

Near-fatal drug OD testimonies have become more widespread in hip hop culture as of late.

Play video content Shirley's Temple