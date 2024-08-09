T.I. Has No Grudges Against Cops Who Falsely Arrested Him

Play video content TMZ.com

T.I.'s putting his mistaken identity arrest in his rearview, and though cops ultimately put him through the wringer unnecessarily ... he's treating it like water under the bridge.

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Tip Thursday in Bev. Hills, where he downplayed the debacle ... he's too blessed to be stressed, and says the officers who detained him were simply following protocol.

We broke the story ... cops inside Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport were alerted to an outstanding warrant out of Baltimore for a Clifford Harris -- which is the same name as the legendary rapper, but clearly not the same guy.

T.I.'s attorney, Steven Sadow, was able to sort through the muck and got him released 2 hours later after a judge dismissed the extradition order.

T.I. says he's learned to temper his emotions and live in the moment, which best explains why he didn't blow up on the cops like most people would!!!