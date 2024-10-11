Jucee Froot Delayed Gangsta Boo, Enchanting Collabs After Nearly Dying Herself

Play video content Shirley's Temple

Memphis rapper Jucee Froot endured a rocky year ... and all those emotions poured out in a new interview on the "Shirley's Temple" podcast, where she tearfully admitted to a near-death experience.

Jucee claims she overdosed on something "laced with fentanyl" and was dead for 30 minutes, before waking up in the hospital completely clueless of her children's whereabouts.

She had a red-hot start circa 2020 with her songs earning product placement in film and TV shows such as "Insecure" and "Birds of Prey" ... leading her to sign with Atlantic Records.

She tells host Shirley Ju when the label dropped her, she began abusing drugs, and depression caused her to spiral out of control.

Jucee was indicted on a felony drug charge in May but celebrated her freedom from prison in September -- and while she hasn't been to rehab yet, she is using music to crux her therapy.

There's also a bit of survivor's remorse ... Jucee says she has unreleased recordings with late female rappers Gangsta Boo and Enchanting, who both died from separate overdoses.

Jucee assured Shirley she would speak to both rappers' families before releasing the songs to the public.