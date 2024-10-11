T.I. Turning Movie & Comedy Career Up After Retiring From Performing, $71 Million Richer

Play video content BACKGRID

T.I. has said his days of sweating on stage performing are OVER ... a conclusion that just so "happens" to coincide with winning a $71 million judgment!!!

T.I.P. chatted it up on Friday as he, Young Dro and Hustle Gang marauded through NYC, and he insists his career switch-up is more motivated by his comedy career ... he's worked the circuit for years to shake the novelty act title -- and he's gonna cash in!!!

The hip hop megastar is still riding high off his family's lawsuit win -- dollmaker MGA Entertainment was found guilty of infringing on his teen pop group OMG Girlz brand -- but he's not disappearing from the limelight.

T.I.P. tells us he's beginning filming on a new movie Monday, and we should expect a 'whole lotta writing, directing, and producing in his future!!!

Luckily for his hometown, T.I. says his alleged final show will happen in his backyard ... he revealed this week that 96.1 The Beat radio station's Jingle Ball holiday concert in Atlanta would be his curtain call.

Saweetie, Sexyy Red, The Kid Laroi, and Tinashe are also on the bill for his "last working gig" ... and Young Dro says he's willing to pick up the show slack.