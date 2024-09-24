T.I. and Tiny Awarded $71 Million in Legal Fight Against Toy Company

T.I. and Tiny emerged victorious in their lawsuit against toy company MGA Entertainment -- and if the award stands, the couple will be a whole lot richer as a result.

A jury awarded the music duo a whopping $71 million after their weeks-long trial wrapped up Monday after finding MGA violated the intellectual property rights of their teen pop group, OMG Girlz ... according to Rolling Stone magazine.

The jurors reportedly agreed that "L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. dolls" infringed on the trade dress and misappropriated the name, image, and likeness of the all-female group that T.I. and Tiny formed in 2009.

At trial, T.I. and Tiny zeroed in on 7 dolls MGA promoted that they argued had the identical appearance of their OMG Girlz during "very specific public events," including the image and likeness of Tiny's oldest daughter, Zonnique Pullins.

Following the verdict, Tiny celebrated their big win outside the federal courthouse in Santa Ana, California.

In an Instagram Live video, Tiny said she and T.I. "did this for the city" and "for the culture," noting that it was one helluva court battle, which began in 2020.