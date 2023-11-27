T.I. and Son King Nearly Fight Over King's 'Embarrassing' Behavior at Falcons Game

T.I. kicked off the Atlanta Falcons' 50th anniversary of Hip Hop celebration Sunday, and almost wound up kicking his son King's ass when a family dispute in the stands got physical.

Following the performance, T.I. and King engaged in what started as a playful back-and-forth but quickly spiraled into a physical altercation inside their suite at Mercedes-Benz stadium.

The full video of Ti Son, King, speaking how he grew up in the hood and how he stood on business… Ti and his mom insists he grew up in a gated community and sucked his pacifier til 12 years old pic.twitter.com/CBl9KVjLwd — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) November 27, 2023 @Akademiks

King began live streaming on IG where he pleaded his case that he knew about hardships like living with roaches while growing up ... to which his famous parents scoffed at his story and claimed he'd run to his grandmother's house to suck the pacifier, because he wasn't allowed to in their mansion!!!

King reached his breaking point and began to scream he's known for standing on business, to which T.I. stepped in and told him he was not only "embarrassing" the family but himself as well!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

King can then be heard pleading for T.I. to "get off him" and you can see T.I. come into frame in an attempt to subdue his son.

He apparently succeeded ... T.I. secured King in a headlock and told him, "Boy you can't do nothing with me ... ain't shit you can do with me" as multiple people in the background can be heard pleading for King to stop before the camera cuts off.

Afterward, King blew off some steam on his IG stories although many of his followers informed him he was royally tripping and his parents were right.

King was born in 2004 -- T.I. had already released his platinum-selling "Trap Muzik" album and formed his Grand Hustle Records.