T.I.'s Son King Harris Arrested on Failure to Appear Warrant in Georgia

... After Being Pulled Over by Cops

T.I.'s son King Harris found himself locked up this week ... the 19-year-old was arrested in Georgia in a run-in with police.

According to reports, the rapper's teenager came onto a police officer's radar in Dunwoody, Georgia after he allegedly almost hit a cop cruiser while pulling out of a gas station Monday.

This prompted the officer to pull over King in the BMW he was driving ... and the officer allegedly smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The officer then detected a gun on King's hip ... resulting in the cop asking T.I.'s son to put his hands on the steering wheel.

The cop proceeded to check out King's information ... learning the 19-year-old had a warrant from Pickens County for failure to appear in court.

According to the arresting officer's incident report, King was cooperative when the cop asked him to step out of the vehicle. The officer said he removed King's firearm with no issue ... and detained him with handcuffs.

After escorting King to his patrol vehicle, the cop said he conducted a pat-down before putting him in the backseat of the car.

T.I.'s son was arrested ... and subsequently taken to DeKalb County Jail, where he had his mug shot taken.

King was with 2 others in the car ... and 2 small baggies of marijuana were allegedly found in a search of the vehicle. One of King's companions was reportedly cited for marijuana possession ... but, they were not arrested.