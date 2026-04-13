'Real Housewives' Lisa Hochstein Charged for Allegedly Spying on Ex Husband

'Real Housewives of Miami' star Lisa Hochstein is facing a felony charge down in Florida ... with prosecutors alleging she was illegally keeping tabs on her ex-husband, famed plastic surgeon Lenny Hochstein.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Lisa is facing one count of interception of wire, oral, or electronic communications.

Prosecutors claim Lisa "unlawfully and intentionally" intercepted, tried to intercept, or tried to have someone else intercept "oral statements by Leonard Hochstein and those Leonard Hochstein spoke with."

The charge appears to be related to a March 2023 incident, which is interesting ... back in May 2023 there were reports of Lenny alleging Lisa planted a "listening device" under his car to "monitor" his phone calls.

Lisa's ex-boyfriend, Jody Glidden, is facing the same charge ... and he was taken into custody over the weekend in Florida.

Meanwhile, Lisa reportedly has a warrant out for her arrest.

Lenny filed for divorce from Lisa in May 2022 after 12 years of marriage and two kids ... and the split quickly got nasty.