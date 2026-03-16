'Real Housewives' Star Arrested in Her Robe for Shoplifting, on Body Cam Video

"The Real Housewives of Pretoria" star Melany Viljoen was cuffed in her bathrobe after allegedly shoplifting from a Florida supermarket ... and it's all captured on new body cam footage.

ICYMI ... Melany and her husband Petrus "Peet" Viljoen were booked last Wednesday after Boca Raton police say the couple stole more than $5K worth of groceries from a local Publix.

In the body cam footage -- obtained by Page Six -- of their arrests, you can see Melany answer the door of their home and get handcuffed ... while wearing only a bathrobe.

The cops don't allow her to get shoes or a change of clothes until she confirms there are no kids or animals inside.

When they bring the reality star out to the cruiser -- now wearing a T-shirt, pants and a sweater draped over her shoulders -- cops explain they have to give her a routine pat-down, which she doesn't seem too thrilled about as she points out ... "You saw me naked."

Peet was apparently arrested separately -- during the traffic stop noted in the arrest report -- while wearing a gray T-shirt and jeans.