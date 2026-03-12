'Real Housewives' Star Arrested for Allegedly Shoplifting Groceries in Florida

"The Real Housewives of Pretoria" star Melany Viljoen is in a bit of hot water after she was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing from a Florida supermarket.

Boca Raton police say the South African reality star and her husband Petrus "Peet" Viljoen swiped more than $5K worth of groceries from a local Publix.

According to local outlets, the couple was booked after a traffic stop involving their black Range Rover, which cops say was seen on surveillance video driving near the store.

Cops say Melany and Peet were caught on camera doing something called "ticket switching" ... meaning they would scan the barcodes of cheap groceries but bag the more expensive stuff.

The pair allegedly hit that one Publix location dozens of times since August 2025, failing to properly scan around 392 items -- things like wine, toilet paper and sparkling water -- according to police.

Police docs allege Melany swiped items at the self-checkout while her husband distracted the employees.

They were both charged with aggravated grand retail theft over $3,000 ... and arrest records say they're each being held on a $10K bond.