'RHOP' Star Mia Thornton Celebrates 41st Birthday After Larceny Arrest

Mia Thornton isn't letting her recent arrest for larceny put a damper on her b'day ... the 'Real Housewives of Potomac' star looks hotter than ever in photos posted to her Instagram Tuesday, marking her 41st birthday.

In one pic, she's wearing a white fur coat and dripping with pearls while showing off her long legs and sitting on a piano. Another photo captures her wrapped in the big fur coat while puckering her lips with a sensual stare.

In the caption, Mia writes she always picks "composure over chaos" and "grace over noise," adding that she also chooses "alignment, elevation, and elegance."



She went on to say she's staying grounded after this past week and is heading into the new year with "clarity, accountability, and gratitude." She also vowed to "rebuild," explaining that "challenges don’t define me."

As we reported ... Mia was arrested last Wednesday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and booked into the Fulton County Jail on a larceny charge, posing for a less-than-glamorous mug shot.

Police body cam footage captured every moment of the bust — and even showed Mia being led into a cell with the door closing behind her.