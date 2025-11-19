'Real Housewives of Potomac' Star Mia Thornton Arrested in Georgia

Play video content Atlanta Police Department

Legal trouble for former 'Real Housewives of Potomac' star Mia Thornton ... she just got arrested in Georgia, and it's all on video.

Mia was busted Wednesday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and booked into the Fulton County Jail on a larceny charge ... police body cam footage shows.

Cops say Mia has been accused of stealing from a furnished condo ... to the tune of $11,000.

Police allege Mia moved out of a furnished condo last month and took furniture and a TV with her ... with the condo owner filing a police report claiming Mia moved out without notice in the middle of the night.

Mia announced back in April she was leaving the 'RHOP' franchise after four seasons ... and she moved down to Atlanta.

In announcing the move on social media, Mia said ... "This next chapter is already full of exciting opportunities, and I can’t wait to take you all along for the ride. Big things are coming."