'RHOP' Star Wendy Osefo Accuses Cops of 'Illegal' Arrest, Wants Charges Tossed
Wendy Osefo Accuses Cops Of 'Illegal Arrest' ... Wants Charges Dropped
Wendy Osefo says she’s not the fraudster here -- she’s the victim ... and is claiming cops hit her with an illegal arrest as she fights to clear her name.
According to court docs obtained by US Weekly ... the 'Real Housewives of Potomac' star wants all charges against her and husband Eddie dropped ... arguing there are alleged defects in the charging papers and the search and seizure was unlawful.
The docs also add any verbal admissions, statements and confessions she made shouldn’t count because they were unlawfully obtained.
Wendy and hubby Eddie were arrested on a slew of fraud charges earlier this month and booked in Maryland on multiple counts of fraud. They spent one night behind bars before posting a combined $100K bail.
Wendy’s staring down 16 counts -- seven of them felonies for allegedly making false/misleading info fraud -- while Eddie’s got it even worse with 18 charges, including nine felonies.
Prosecutors say it all traces back to an April 2024 burglary report ... when the couple claimed pricey designer bags and bling vanished from their pad while they were vacationing in Jamaica -- but cops said Wendy posted a pic on her socials wearing a ring she claimed was stolen, and uploaded the photo after the alleged burglary.