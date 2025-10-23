'RHOP' Star Wendy Osefo Accuses Cops of 'Illegal' Arrest, Wants Charges Tossed

Wendy Osefo says she’s not the fraudster here -- she’s the victim ... and is claiming cops hit her with an illegal arrest as she fights to clear her name.

According to court docs obtained by US Weekly ... the 'Real Housewives of Potomac' star wants all charges against her and husband Eddie dropped ... arguing there are alleged defects in the charging papers and the search and seizure was unlawful.

The docs also add any verbal admissions, statements and confessions she made shouldn’t count because they were unlawfully obtained.

Wendy and hubby Eddie were arrested on a slew of fraud charges earlier this month and booked in Maryland on multiple counts of fraud. They spent one night behind bars before posting a combined $100K bail.

Wendy’s staring down 16 counts -- seven of them felonies for allegedly making false/misleading info fraud -- while Eddie’s got it even worse with 18 charges, including nine felonies.

Play video content 10/10/25 Fox45 Baltmore