Claudia Jordan Talks Wendy Osefo Arrest, Reality Stars Have Eyes on Them

Play video content TMZ.com

"Real Housewives of Potomac" star Dr. Wendy Osefo’s fraud arrest last week shocked fans -- but Claudia Jordan says if you’re a reality star, you better move carefully ... 'cause the spotlight means extra eyes on everything you do!

TMZ caught up with Claudia in NYC on Friday, and she told us Wendy’s bust isn’t about having a target on your back -- it’s simple, you can’t cheat the system. But if you slip up, she says, authorities love turning reality stars into the perfect example.

Catch the full clip -- 'cause Claudia breaks it down even more ... saying she’s actually a big fan of Wendy, and hopes she and her hubby Eddie learned their lesson after the arrest.

Prosecutors charged Wendy with 16 offenses -- including 7 felonies. Eddie was slapped with 18 charges -- 9 of which are felonies.