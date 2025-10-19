Wendy Osefo Breaks Silence After Fraud Arrest: 'God Remains Faithful'

Wendy Osefo is speaking out for the first time since she and her husband, Eddie were arrested on a slew of fraud charges and she's leaning on faith and fashion to make her point.

"The Real Housewives of Potomac" star took to Instagram Sunday, posting two glamor shots of herself in a plunging black gown, writing ... "And through it all, GOD remains faithful."

She continued, "Thank you for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers for myself and most importantly my family during this time. We are forever grateful🙏🏾."

Wendy ended her caption by telling fans to "tune into Bravo tonight for a new episode of the show -- clearly signaling she's not stepping out of the spotlight.

We broke the story ... Wendy and Eddie were arrested earlier this month and booked in Maryland on multiple counts of insurance fraud. They spent one night behind bars before posting a combined $100K bail.

According to the indictment, Wendy faces 16 charges including seven felony counts of insurance fraud while Eddie was hit with 18 counts, including nine felonies.