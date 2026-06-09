'RHOM' Lenny Hochstein's Attorney Says Video Contradicts Sexual Assault Allegations

Play video content Video: Lenny Hochstein Victim

Lenny Hochstein plans to use video footage, text messages and other evidence he says paint a dramatically different picture than the one described in a sexual assault lawsuit against him ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ has obtained video the 'Real Housewives of Miami' star's lawyer says was recorded shortly after the alleged incident ... showing his accuser leaving his Miami mansion smiling, chatting with him, and appearing completely at ease.

In the footage, the woman -- who alleges he drugged and sexually assaulted her at his Star Island home -- appears to do a little dance outside the front door before walking to an Uber.

Hochstein's lawyer, Lorne Berkeley, tells TMZ ... "Dr. Hochstein categorically denies the allegations asserted against him. We possess evidence that we believe materially contradicts the claims and evidence that will be presented in the appropriate legal forum."

Because the lawsuit involves allegations of sexual assault, Hochstein's lawyer says they will not publicly release any materials that could identify the plaintiff. The woman's face is blurred in the footage we obtained.

According to Hochstein's legal team, the video is just one piece of evidence they believe undermines the woman's claims. Berkeley says there are numerous text messages allegedly sent after the encounter where the woman asks where he's going the following night and expresses interest in seeing him again.

Berkeley also points to what he describes as settlement demands made before the lawsuit was filed. According to the lawyer, monetary demands were first made in July 2025 ... long before the lawsuit was filed.

Berkeley adds ... "We look forward to presenting this evidence to a court to truly reveal this claimant's motive, which is nothing more than what appears to be a money grab."

The alleged victim's attorney, Tony Buzbee, disputes Hochstein's characterization of the evidence, telling us he was already aware of the video and that it "changes nothing."

Buzbee says the footage does not show his client dancing and insists she will not be intimidated by what he describes as efforts to litigate the case in the media. He also disputes the defense's characterization of text messages exchanged after the alleged incident, claiming they show the woman was attempting to determine what substance she had allegedly been given.

We broke the story ... a Jane Doe sued Hochstein claiming the celebrity plastic surgeon lured her to his Star Island mansion under the guise of an exclusive after-party, gave her a drug, and sexually assaulted her.

According to the lawsuit, the woman claims she blacked out after taking a pill Hochstein described as a sleep aid and woke up the next morning. She alleges Hochstein later told her they had sex despite her previously rejecting his advances.