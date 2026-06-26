'RHOM' Star Nicole Martin Secretly Marries Anthony Lopez

'Real Housewives of Miami' star Dr. Nicole Martin and Anthony Lopez quietly exchanged vows ... TMZ has learned they've actually been husband and wife for the last four months.

We obtained the couple's marriage license from Miami-Dade County, which shows Nicole and her longtime love got hitched March 17 in Coral Gables, Florida.

The newlyweds tried to keep the milestone private, with neither Nicole nor Anthony publicly announcing they'd officially tied the knot.

Fans last got a major relationship update when Anthony proposed during a romantic Aspen getaway at the end of 2021. After dating for six years before getting engaged, the couple took their time before finally making it official.

Their love story began by chance in Las Vegas ... and unlike the city's famous slogan, what happened there definitely didn't stay there. More than a decade later, that chance encounter has led to marriage.