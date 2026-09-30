Ben Affleck Reveals He Was Held at Knifepoint as a Teen, Attacker Went on to Kill Someone Else

I Was Held at Knifepoint at 14 ... The Guy Later Killed Someone Else!!!

Play video content Video: Ben Affleck Says He Was Held at Knifepoint as a Teen by Future Killer Street You Grew Up On

Ben Affleck just revealed a pretty wild story ... saying when he was a teen he was held at knifepoint by another kid ... who eventually went on to kill someone else with a knife.

The actor opened up about the scary situation to Kerry Washington on her podcast Wednesday, when she asked him if he'd ever been robbed growing up in Cambridge, MA.

Ben recalled ... "I remember I was walking home from high school, I was 14 maybe, and I saw these two kids in like literal hoods on the other side of the street. And, you know, it’s kind of one of those things where you’re like, 'All right.'"

Check out the clip ... he explained he tried to play it cool instead of run, but the boys still grabbed him, held him at knifepoint and asked for his money.

Ben explained he was about to get out of it because he actually recognized who was mugging him.

He said ... "I was scared. But then out of the corner of my eye, I realized who they were. I recognized them from playing baseball and they were like older boys that I knew and they were like, 'Oh yeah, what’s up?' And so I guess I was like, I guess I’m off the hook."

But things didn't work out that way for another victim a few years later, Affleck revealed. He says the same kid who robbed him actually went on to kill someone else with a knife and went to prison for 20 years.