Ben Affleck and Aflac might have something brewing ... at least that's the theory behind a string of mysterious ads popping up across Los Angeles that make it look like there's a collab.

The bright blue Aflac postings feature "BEN AFFLECK" in black spray paint-style lettering across the company's logo ... and the same graffiti-style design has appeared at several locations, making it seem more like a marketing stunt than random vandalism.

Play video content Video: Ben Affleck's Name Appears on Aflac Ads Across Los Angeles TMZ.com

Fans have spotted the ads near Jefferson and Centinela, Robertson and 3rd, La Cienega and Jefferson, Sunset and Argyle, and Melrose and Mansfield ... busy intersections that attract a lot of eyeballs.

The ads are especially hard to miss because the black lettering is painted directly over Aflac's logo and stretched across entire walls in some spots ... giving the campaign an intentionally rough, street art feel.

For now, though, it's unclear whether Ben will actually appear in an upcoming ad or if the postings are simply meant to get people talking.

There's no explanation on the signs themselves, and neither Ben nor Aflac has confirmed any kind of collaboration. Still, the placement of his name directly over the company's branding has plenty of folks wondering whether a new campaign is about to drop.