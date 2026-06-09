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Jennifer Lopez Says Don't Slide Into Her DMs If You Want To Date Her

Jennifer Lopez STAY OUTTA MY DMs IF YOU WANT TO DATE ME

By TMZ Staff
Published
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HIGH STANDARDS
Video: Jennifer Lopez Says Shooting Your Shot in Her DMs Won't Work
Bravo

It's safe to say Jennifer Lopez isn't settling for the bare minimum when it comes to romance ... 'cause if you're planning to slide into her DMs, don't bother.

J Lo was on "Watch What Happens Live" when Andy Cohen asked her whether a guy could shoot his shot by messaging her on Instagram ... and her answer came fast -- a hard "no."

Check out the clip ... J Lo's reaction says it all. She looks completely unimpressed by the idea, adding that if someone really wanted to get in touch with her, they'd find a way.

Andy even tried to sweeten the deal by suggesting the mystery DM sender could be a hot Spanish soccer player -- a timely question with the upcoming World Cup -- but J Lo wasn't buying it for a second.

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein at premiere red carpet
Launch Gallery
Jenny From The BlockBuster Launch Gallery
Getty

As we reported, J Lo recently shut down rumors she was dating her "Office Romance" costar Brett Goldstein, following her divorce from her fourth husband Ben Affleck.

So if you're hoping to land Hollywood's most eligible bachelorette, forget the lazy DM, the late-night "u up?" text, and the half-hearted coffee invite ... J Lo's making it crystal clear you're gonna have to come with a whole lot more effort!!!

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