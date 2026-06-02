Jennifer Lopez Sounds Off on Brett Goldstein Dating Rumors

My 'Office Romance' with Brett Is Just Hollywood, Baby

Play video content Video: Jennifer Lopez Denies Dating Co-star Brett Goldstein NBC

Jennifer Lopez's flirtation with Brett Goldstein is just movie magic and nothing more ... at least that's what she told Savannah Guthrie.

The "Office Romance" stars sat down Tuesday to plug their new movie on "Today" when Savannah asked if they were keeping up the rom-com energy IRL.

Savannah kept ribbing Brett about his extensive knowledge of Jen's filmography and his massive crush on her -- he wrote their film specifically for her -- before asking the actors point-blank if their onscreen romance is actually real.

J Lo danced around the question ... lamenting how romance rumors pop up anytime she's working on a project ... but Savannah clocked her for not actually answering.

Eventually, Jen confirmed she and the "Ted Lasso" star are "not dating" ... possibly crushing Brett's dreams in the process.