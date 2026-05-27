Jennifer Lopez And Brett Goldstein Get Cozy at 'Office Romance' Premiere

Jennifer Lopez still knows how to make an entrance ... and she made a hell of one Tuesday night at the premiere for her new flick, "Office Romance."

J Lo dropped jaws at The Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood ... wearing a flowing black gown that gave the naughty optical illusion it was showing more skin than it actually revealed.

And if that wasn't enough eye candy for fans ... Jen sure seemed extra chummy with her on-screen love interest, Brett Goldstein, who she's rumored to be dating in real life.

She's been single for a while now ... and looking as amazing as ever in some recently dropped thirst traps ... so it makes sense that she was going to be wooed at some point.