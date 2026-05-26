Jennifer Lopez Rocks Bikini During Smokin' Hot Memorial Day Celebrations
Jennifer Lopez Strips Down to White Bikini For Memorial Day Bash
If there’s one thing Jennifer Lopez knows how to do ... it’s serve a look -- and she was doing exactly that while soaking up Memorial Day in a bikini!
J.Lo dropped a bunch of snaps from Monday’s celebrations ... and while she was surrounded by loved ones, let’s be real -- attention naturally drifted her way as she kicked back poolside in a tiny two-piece.
Honestly, it all looked like peak holiday mode -- sunshine, pool time and good company ... including twins Max and Emme joining in on the family hangs.
But one look clearly wasn't enough -- so in true A-list form, Jennifer later slipped into a breezy white dress and kept the vibes rolling.
But honestly, outfit change earned -- J.Lo played by the "no-white-before-Memorial-Day" rules ... so once the day actually hit, she went full rogue in white and nobody’s complaining!