Jennifer Lopez Rocks Bikini During Smokin' Hot Memorial Day Celebrations

If there’s one thing Jennifer Lopez knows how to do ... it’s serve a look -- and she was doing exactly that while soaking up Memorial Day in a bikini!

J.Lo dropped a bunch of snaps from Monday’s celebrations ... and while she was surrounded by loved ones, let’s be real -- attention naturally drifted her way as she kicked back poolside in a tiny two-piece.

Play video content Video: Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Birthday Over the Memorial Day Weekend Instagram/@jlo

Honestly, it all looked like peak holiday mode -- sunshine, pool time and good company ... including twins Max and Emme joining in on the family hangs.

But one look clearly wasn't enough -- so in true A-list form, Jennifer later slipped into a breezy white dress and kept the vibes rolling.