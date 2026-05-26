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Jennifer Lopez Rocks Bikini During Smokin' Hot Memorial Day Celebrations

Jennifer Lopez Strips Down to White Bikini For Memorial Day Bash

By TMZ Staff
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Jennifer Lopez Mami Memorial Weekend
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Jennifer Lopez Mami Memorial Weekend Launch Gallery

If there’s one thing Jennifer Lopez knows how to do ... it’s serve a look -- and she was doing exactly that while soaking up Memorial Day in a bikini!

J.Lo dropped a bunch of snaps from Monday’s celebrations ... and while she was surrounded by loved ones, let’s be real -- attention naturally drifted her way as she kicked back poolside in a tiny two-piece.

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FAMILY FUN 🌞
Video: Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Birthday Over the Memorial Day Weekend
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Honestly, it all looked like peak holiday mode -- sunshine, pool time and good company ... including twins Max and Emme joining in on the family hangs.

But one look clearly wasn't enough -- so in true A-list form, Jennifer later slipped into a breezy white dress and kept the vibes rolling.

Jennifer Lopez with kids Max and Emme

But honestly, outfit change earned -- J.Lo played by the "no-white-before-Memorial-Day" rules ... so once the day actually hit, she went full rogue in white and nobody’s complaining!

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