Play video content Video: Jennifer Lopez Says Ben Affleck Divorce Forced Her To Figure Herself Out Smartless

Jennifer Lopez is looking back on one of the toughest turning points in her life ... and she says it happened in the wake of her divorce from Ben Affleck.

J Lo was on the "SmartLess" podcast when she said the split forced her to do something she'd been avoiding ... sit alone with her thoughts and, as she put it, "f***ing figure" herself out."

The singer said she stopped looking for answers everywhere else and instead turned the spotlight inward, admitting there was nobody to blame but herself ... describing the period as puzzling as hell.

Fast forward two years, and J Lo says she's a completely different person from the woman she was in 2024, when she and Ben divorced after less than two years of marriage.

Play video content Video: Jennifer Lopez Says She's A Completely Different Person From 2 Years Ago Smartless

As for where she stands now? J Lo says she's focused on the bigger picture ... namely, her twins, Emme and Max, who are thriving and heading off to college.