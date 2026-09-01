Ben Affleck Caught Tagging Mysterious Aflac Billboards in Los Angeles
Ben Affleck Mystery Aflac Billboard Graffiti Culprit Revealed?!?
Ben Affleck appears to be the mystery man behind the graffiti plastered across Aflac's insurance billboards in Los Angeles ... TMZ has learned.
TMZ has obtained photos of Ben tagging a billboard in an L.A. alleyway Tuesday ... appearing to spray-paint his name across the bright blue Aflac ad.
The images come one week after we obtained photos showing "BEN AFFLECK" scrawled in black, spray-paint-style lettering across Aflac's logo on billboards at several busy L.A. intersections.
The mysterious ads immediately sparked speculation Ben and Aflac might have a new marketing partnership in the works ... especially since the graffiti appeared on multiple billboards.
At the time last week, neither Ben nor Aflac confirmed a collaboration ... and we're still trying to confirm whether the actor is officially teaming up with the insurance company.