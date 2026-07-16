Poker Pro Jared Greiner Seen Begging for Help After Alleged Robbery

Barefoot, Duct Taped As He Begs For Help After Alleged Robbery

Poker player Jared Griener was barefoot and still had duct tape on his wrist when he begged a neighbor for help after being allegedly hogtied and robbed at his Las Vegas Airbnb.

Ring footage from the neighbor's house shows Jared on the doorstep asking the homeowner to call 911.

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He claims he was "f***ing robbed" and the thieves made off with everything he had, including his phone.

As we previously reported, Jared claimed on social media that he'd been robbed after cashing out his winnings from the World Series of Poker -- $57,500 in cash.

He claims 2 men were waiting for him inside his Airbnb when he got back, and they allegedly hogtied him and took his payout.

Jared says the men put dishes on his back after they tied him up ... so they'd hear him if he moved while they searched the rest of the house.

He said he freed himself and ran to the neighbor's house once he was sure the robbers were gone ... and the new video appears to back that up.