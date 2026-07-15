Poker Pro Allegedly Hogtied, Robbed of His World Series of Poker Winnings

Jared Griener won big at the World Series of Poker and then he lost it all ... he says he cashed out his winnings and went back to his Las Vegas rental, where he was hogtied and robbed.

The poker pro shared a screenshot on X detailing the alleged robbery in a series of texts, claiming two masked men broke into his Sin City Airbnb, hogtied him, and threatened to kill him if he moved.

According to Jared, the guys allegedly made off with his backpack ... which contained his entire poker payout.

In the texts, the poker player says he'd cashed out that night because he was planning to head back to L.A. either that night or the next day. He says he believes someone must've been watching him and knew he'd been paid out.

Jared shared another post with a little more detail of what allegedly happened, claiming the masked robbers were been inside waiting for him when he got back to his rental.

He claimed that after they tied him up, the men put dishes on his back while they searched the rest of the house ... so they'd hear him if he moved and broke something.

Jared said that once he believed the men were gone, he managed to free himself and run to a neighboring property, where he called 911.

In other X posts, Jared mused that the robbers must have known the code to the Airbnb and let themselves in. He also said surveillance video shows the men had only gotten to the Airbnb 10 minutes before he did.

According to Spade Poker, Jared finished in 218th place in the WSOP main event ... winning $57,500.